220925-N-LZ839-1320
NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) Plank owners reminisce on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) after Bataan’s 25th birthday ceremony, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7426507
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-LZ839-1320
|Resolution:
|3587x2562
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 27 of 27], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT