Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) Retired Force Master Chief Bob Conklin, a former command master chief of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), gives a speech during the ship’s 25th birthday celebration, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
