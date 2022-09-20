Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary

220925-N-LZ839-1133

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) Retired Force Master Chief Bob Conklin, a former command master chief of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), gives a speech during the ship’s 25th birthday celebration, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

Date Taken: 09.20.2022 by SN Darren Newell