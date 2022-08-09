Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan goes underway [Image 17 of 27]

    USS Bataan goes underway

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220908-N-VO895-1005
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Malique Harley, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department, operates the amphibious assault crash crane onboard the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7426497
    VIRIN: 220808-N-LZ839-1001
    Resolution: 6178x4119
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    USS Bataan
    k
    Wasp-Class
    LHD 5

