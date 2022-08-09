USS Bataan goes underway

220908-N-VO895-1005
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Malique Harley, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department, operates the amphibious assault crash crane onboard the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7426497
|VIRIN:
|220808-N-LZ839-1001
|Resolution:
|6178x4119
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
