    Bataan Underway [Image 16 of 27]

    Bataan Underway

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220908-N-AB188-1002
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Seaman Ashley Goodman, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), operates a sound-powered telephone on the ship's fantail, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7426496
    VIRIN: 220908-N-AB188-1002
    Resolution: 4145x6217
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    This work, Bataan Underway [Image 27 of 27], by SN Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Underway
    Wasp-Class

