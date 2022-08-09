Bataan Underway

220908-N-AB188-1002

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Seaman Ashley Goodman, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), operates a sound-powered telephone on the ship's fantail, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Jones)

