Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) Plank owners and their families stand for the National Anthem during the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) 25th birthday celebration in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

