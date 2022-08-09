USS Bataan goes underway

220908-N-VO895-1115

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Jaxon Cuddeback, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) C5I Department, takes photos of a sea contact on the ship’s observation deck, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

