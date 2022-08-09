USS Bataan goes underway

220908-N-VO895-1034

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd class Kassidy Almirol (left) and Aviation Ordinanceman Airman Alan Hollinger, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Weapons Department, man the small caliber attack team on the ship’s walkways, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

