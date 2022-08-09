220908-N-VO895-1110
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Weapons Department man the small caliber attack team on the ship’s observation deck, Sept. 8, 2022. Bataan is underway conducting an Afloat Training Group engineering inspection as part of the basic phase training cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7426499
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-VO895-1110
|Resolution:
|6095x4063
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bataan goes underway [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT