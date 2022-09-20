Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary

220925-N-LZ839-1295

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) A plank owner reminisces at his old fueling station on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) after Bataan’s 25th birthday ceremony, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

