    Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 25 of 27]

    Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220925-N-LZ839-1234
    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Murphy III (Middle), Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Apprentice Erick Washington (Right) and Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Archie Pahati participate in a ceremonial cake cutting during Bataan’s 25th birthday celebration, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7426505
    VIRIN: 220925-N-LZ839-1234
    Resolution: 5532x3688
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 27 of 27], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    Big 5
    25th birthday

