220925-N-LZ839-1234
NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 20, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Murphy III (Middle), Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Apprentice Erick Washington (Right) and Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Archie Pahati participate in a ceremonial cake cutting during Bataan’s 25th birthday celebration, Sept. 20, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7426505
|VIRIN:
|220925-N-LZ839-1234
|Resolution:
|5532x3688
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bataan Celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 27 of 27], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT