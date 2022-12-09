Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Albert Redmon, 1st Combat Communications Squadron flexible communications noncommissioned officer in charge, loads a van with equipment for exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During Heavy Rain, each team was assessed on their ability to establish and sustain communication with the Wing Operation Center in a simulated contest while receiving interference from the French Military and the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

