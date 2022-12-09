Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10]

    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Albert Redmon, 1st Combat Communications Squadron flexible communications noncommissioned officer in charge, loads a van with equipment for exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During Heavy Rain, each team was assessed on their ability to establish and sustain communication with the Wing Operation Center in a simulated contest while receiving interference from the French Military and the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 05:04
    Photo ID: 7424825
    VIRIN: 220912-F-LO621-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication
    Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    USAFE
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT