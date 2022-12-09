U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prinz Matthew Singson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron network operations technician, left, and Airman 1st Class Markus McNally, 1st Combat Communications Squadron client systems technician, disassemble an antenna to respond to a simulated communication issue for exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During the exercise, if an interference was detected, teams were to explore alternative forms of communication to maintain contact with the Wing Operation Center or move on to the next location to establish contact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 05:04
|Photo ID:
|7424817
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-LO621-1021
|Resolution:
|4779x3186
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
