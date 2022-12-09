Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prinz Matthew Singson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron network operations technician, left, and Airman 1st Class Markus McNally, 1st Combat Communications Squadron client systems technician, disassemble an antenna to respond to a simulated communication issue for exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During the exercise, if an interference was detected, teams were to explore alternative forms of communication to maintain contact with the Wing Operation Center or move on to the next location to establish contact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 09.12.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE