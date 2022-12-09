Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chad Fisher, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron radio transmission systems noncommissioned officer, constructs a request for information antenna during exercise Heavy Rain III at Breitenbach, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During the exercise, Fisher assembled the RFI antenna to establish communication on site in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

