U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chad Fisher, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron radio transmission systems noncommissioned officer, constructs a request for information antenna during exercise Heavy Rain III at Breitenbach, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During the exercise, Fisher assembled the RFI antenna to establish communication on site in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 05:04
|Photo ID:
|7424819
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-LO621-1049
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|BREITENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
