Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prinz Matthew Singson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron network operations technician, disassembles an antenna to respond to a simulated communication issue during exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. The Heavy Rain III exercise allowed Airmen to overcome communications interference and establish and secure mission-essential communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

