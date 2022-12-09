Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Albert Redmon, 1st Combat Communications Squadron flexible communications noncommissioned officer in charge, right, and Senior Airman Caleb Paul, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, assemble an antenna during exercise Heavy Rain III at Breitenbach, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Exercise Heavy Rain gives service members the opportunity to establish communication, and identify and resolve any connectivity issues on site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

