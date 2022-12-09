Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Albert Redmon, 1st Combat Communications Squadron flexible communications noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts a site survey at Breitenbach, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During Heavy Rain III, Airmen surveyed strategic locations that they could use to set up communication nodes to establish communication with the Wing Operation Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

