Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chad Fisher, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron Radio Transmission Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, constructs a request for information antenna during exercise Heavy Rain III at Breitenbach, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Heavy Rain III is a five-day exercise that challenges service members' ability to detect and resolve communication interference, and move through plans to validate communication efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

