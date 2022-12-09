U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prinz Matthew Singson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron network operations technician, prepares equipment for exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. During Heavy Rain III, teams were tasked to establish and maintain communication in a simulated contested environment with the Wing Operation Center by using alternate communication or switching to alternate duty locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7424824 VIRIN: 220912-F-LO621-1004 Resolution: 5023x3349 Size: 5.25 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.