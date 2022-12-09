U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, disassemble an antenna to respond to a simulated communication issue for exercise Heavy Rain III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. The Heavy Rain III exercise tests Airmen’s ability to establish communication and identify and resolve any connectivity issues on site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7424821 VIRIN: 220912-F-LO621-1025 Resolution: 5081x3387 Size: 7.93 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.