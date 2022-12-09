U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Paul, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, sets up communication using an antenna at Breitenbach, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. As part of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, the 1st CMCS is a rapidly deployable unit that builds communications capabilities along the forward edge, enabling immediate and sustained operations in contested theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7424823 VIRIN: 220912-F-LO621-1061 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.39 MB Location: BREITENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavy Rain III, 1st CBCS establishes communication [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.