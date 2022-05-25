220525-N-ZE328-1220 IONIAN SEA (May 25, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Andrew Wainscott, from Cleveland, Tennessee, directs the pilot of an EA-18G Growler, attached to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:34 Photo ID: 7239329 VIRIN: 220525-N-ZE328-1220 Resolution: 7011x4832 Size: 1.42 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 40 of 40], by PO2 Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.