220525-N-ZE328-1163 IONIAN SEA (May 25, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, launches from the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

