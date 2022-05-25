Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IONIAN SEA

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220525-N-ZE328-1177 IONIAN SEA (May 25, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, launches from the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7239327
    VIRIN: 220525-N-ZE328-1177
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 40 of 40], by PO2 Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The HSTCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

