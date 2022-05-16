220516-DN159-1083 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 16, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Nathaniel Helminski, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, poses for a photo in an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, May 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Photo ID: 7239309 VIRIN: 220516-N-DN159-1083 PUBLIC DOMAIN