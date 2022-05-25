220525-N-FB730-1024 IONIAN SEA (May. 25, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman James Nickley, from Houston, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, installs an input module onto an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

