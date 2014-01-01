220524-N-NV699-1004 IONIAN SEA (May 24, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Carlo Abalos, from Jersey City, New Jersey, directs a pilot on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

