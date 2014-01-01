220524-N-NV699-1012 IONIAN SEA (May 24, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, attached to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137), prepares to launch from the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

