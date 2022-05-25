220525-N-FB730-1036 IONIAN SEA (May 25, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Donald Horn, from Columbus, Ohio, connects wires on a spotting dolly aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)
|05.25.2022
|05.26.2022 08:34
|7239321
|220525-N-FB730-1036
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 40 of 40], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS
