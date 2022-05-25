Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:34 Photo ID: 7239321 VIRIN: 220525-N-FB730-1036 Resolution: 3728x3217 Size: 816.55 KB Location: IONIAN SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 40 of 40], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.