220524-N-DN159-1094 IONIAN SEA (May 24, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:34 Photo ID: 7239316 VIRIN: 220524-N-DN159-1094 Resolution: 4181x2537 Size: 796.08 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 40 of 40], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.