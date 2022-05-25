220525-N-TO573-1022 IONIAN SEA (May 25, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Taqee Abdul Waheed, left, from New York, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jacob Rather, from Murfreesboro, Arkansas, put a gun cover over a close-in weapon system aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

