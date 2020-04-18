U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler George, military working dog handler assigned to the 354th Security Forces Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, pulls his MWD, Hank, off of a decoy after a car extraction during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2022. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:17 Photo ID: 7227438 VIRIN: 200418-F-DN254-1044 Resolution: 4292x2856 Size: 1.72 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.