U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler George, military working dog handler assigned to the 354th Security Forces Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, pulls his MWD, Hank, off of a decoy after a car extraction during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2022. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7227438
|VIRIN:
|200418-F-DN254-1044
|Resolution:
|4292x2856
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
