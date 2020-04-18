Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 17 of 23]

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler George, military working dog handler assigned to the 354th Security Forces Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, pulls his MWD, Hank, off of a decoy after a car extraction during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2022. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7227438
    VIRIN: 200418-F-DN254-1044
    Resolution: 4292x2856
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    security forces
    36 Wing
    ACSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT