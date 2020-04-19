Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 22 of 23]

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latandra Smalls, assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, participates in a weapons challenge during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2022. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:16
    Photo ID: 7227443
    VIRIN: 200419-F-DN254-1458
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    security forces
    36 Wing
    ACSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT