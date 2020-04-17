U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Crisdaniel Medina and Airman 1st Class Jailyn Reed, assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, go through obstacles during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2022. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7227435
|VIRIN:
|200417-F-DN254-1190
|Resolution:
|3918x2607
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
