U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Turner Yates, installation entry controller assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, carries a dummy during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2022. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7227439
|VIRIN:
|200419-F-DN254-1199
|Resolution:
|5389x3586
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
