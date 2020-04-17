Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Parrish, military working dog handler assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and his MWD, Joker, participate in the MWD challenge during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2022. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

