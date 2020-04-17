Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 9 of 23]

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Turner Yates, installation entry controller assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, goes under an obstacle during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2022. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:18
    Photo ID: 7227430
    VIRIN: 200417-F-DN254-1072
    Resolution: 4730x3147
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

