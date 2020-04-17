Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josiah Griggs, assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, Osan Air Force Base, South Korea, prepares for the combat endurance challenge for the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on April 17, 2022. ACSA is an annual training event designed to test the physical endurance and core operational skills of Pacific Air Force security forces and selected partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

