Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Crisdaniel Medina assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, hangs from an obstacle during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2022. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

