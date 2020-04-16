Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Daniel Cafaro, 1st Security Forces Squadron performs butterfly sit-ups during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16, 2022. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of security forces as a human weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

