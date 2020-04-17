U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latandra Smalls assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, climbs over an obstacle during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2022. ACSA bolsters defender ethos, strengthens esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforces the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7227433
|VIRIN:
|200417-F-DN254-1147
|Resolution:
|5322x3541
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
