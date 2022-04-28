U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) celebrate with their leadership after winning the first quarter load crew competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. The 13th and 14th AMUs take part in this competition to ensure readiness and proper munitions handling while racing against the clock and opponents. The 14th AMU weapons load crew Airmen won the trophy after being assessed on their performance, time and weapons-load technical abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

