An egg is placed on a U.S. Air Force MJ-1 standard lift truck before being operated, during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. During the competition, the participants maneuvered the MJ-1 through cones, while attempting to carry an egg without dropping it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern

