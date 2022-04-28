Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 11 of 15]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An egg is placed on a U.S. Air Force MJ-1 standard lift truck before being operated, during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. During the competition, the participants maneuvered the MJ-1 through cones, while attempting to carry an egg without dropping it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 02:40
    Photo ID: 7180726
    VIRIN: 220428-F-MI946-1394
    Resolution: 6925x4617
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS

    Japan
    Misawa
    Weapons
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    AMU
    Load Competition

