An egg is placed on a U.S. Air Force MJ-1 standard lift truck before being operated, during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. During the competition, the participants maneuvered the MJ-1 through cones, while attempting to carry an egg without dropping it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7180726
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-MI946-1394
|Resolution:
|6925x4617
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
