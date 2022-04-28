U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Flores, 35th Maintenance Squadron, avionics flight member, operates an MJ-1 standard lift truck while carrying an egg through cones during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. During the competition, the participants maneuvered the MJ-1 through cones, while attempting to carry an egg without dropping it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

