U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Burgess, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, weapons load crew member, operates an MJ-1 standard lift truck while carrying an egg through cones during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. The truck transports, loads and unloads munitions and supplies, and is able to lift approximately 3,000 pounds. The MJ-1, also known as a “Jammer”, has served as the standard U. S. Air Force bomb-loading vehicle since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP