    "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 12 of 15]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Burgess, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, weapons load crew member, operates an MJ-1 standard lift truck while carrying an egg through cones during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. The truck transports, loads and unloads munitions and supplies, and is able to lift approximately 3,000 pounds. The MJ-1, also known as a “Jammer”, has served as the standard U. S. Air Force bomb-loading vehicle since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    Weapons
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    AMU
    Load Competition

