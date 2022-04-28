Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 6 of 15]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anferne Phrachansiri, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team chief, prepares to load an AIM-9X Sidewinder onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the first quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. These competitions test weapons load crews ability to provide safe, reliable, timely and effective munitions on aircraft, enabling Misawa to remain mission-capable and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 02:40
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    Weapons
    Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    AMU
    Load Competition

