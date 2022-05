U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Resendez (left), 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load team chief, Airman 1st Class Kevin Corona (center) and Airman 1st Class Owen Devine (right), both 13th AMU weapons load team members, stand in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the first quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. These competitions test weapons load crews ability to provide safe, reliable, timely and effective munitions on aircraft, enabling Misawa to remain mission-capable and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 02:40 Photo ID: 7180716 VIRIN: 220428-F-MI946-1002 Resolution: 7442x5316 Size: 3.67 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.