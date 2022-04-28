U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Devine, 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, prepares to load an AIM-9X Sidewinder onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the first quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. These competitions test weapons load crews ability to provide safe, reliable, timely and effective munitions on aircraft, enabling Misawa to remain mission-capable and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

