U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Flores (left), 35th Maintenance Squadron, avionics flight member, receives an award after winning the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. The competition assessed U.S. Airmen’s abilities to quickly and properly operate an MJ-1 through driving obstacles in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7180729
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-MI946-1442
|Resolution:
|7664x5109
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT