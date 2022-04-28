U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Flores (left), 35th Maintenance Squadron, avionics flight member, receives an award after winning the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. The competition assessed U.S. Airmen’s abilities to quickly and properly operate an MJ-1 through driving obstacles in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 02:41 Photo ID: 7180729 VIRIN: 220428-F-MI946-1442 Resolution: 7664x5109 Size: 3.71 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.