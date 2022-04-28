U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Patterson, 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, weapons load crew member, operates an MJ-1 “Jammer” standard lift truck while carrying an egg through cones during the first quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. The truck is able to lift approximately 3,000 pounds and transports, loads and unloads munitions and supplies. The MJ-1, also known as a “Jammer”, has served as the standard U. S. Air Force bomb-loading vehicle since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 02:40 Photo ID: 7180725 VIRIN: 211025-F-MI946-1376 Resolution: 7661x5107 Size: 2.78 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Jammer" Driver and First Quarter Load Competition 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.