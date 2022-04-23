Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

Spc. Nathan Collura, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard is evaluated on ranger training tasks associated with the M249 and M240B machine guns during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Collura was evaluated on these tasks during an individual movement technique lane, where he had to demonstrate his ability to perform the seven ranger tasks even while under simultaneous physical and mental stress. That stress was primarily supplied by the course cadre including 1st Lt. Devon Blair (Left) and Sgt. Thaisen Nguyen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

