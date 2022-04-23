Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10]

    Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Nathan Collura, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard is evaluated on ranger training tasks associated with the M249 and M240B machine guns during a Ranger Sapper Assessment Program April 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Collura was evaluated on these tasks during an individual movement technique lane, where he had to demonstrate his ability to perform the seven ranger tasks even while under simultaneous physical and mental stress. That stress was primarily supplied by the course cadre including 1st Lt. Devon Blair (Left) and Sgt. Thaisen Nguyen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    This work, Pa. Guardsmen seek selection for Ranger and Sapper schools [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Ranger candidate
    Ranger Sapper Assessment Program
    Sapper candidate

